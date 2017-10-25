AUD/USD extends post-Aussie CPI downfall, plummets to over 3-month lows

The AUD/USD pair extended softer Australian CPI-led downfall and dropped to over 3-month lows during early European session on Wednesday. Accelerates downslide after Q3 CPI The pair traded with a bearish bias for the fourth consecutive session and …
