With the headline, CPI is tipped to print at or near 10.7%; a miss could drive significant price action. AUDUSD prints mild losses at the highest levels in two months. NATO Ambassadors to hold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD extends recovery as US data points to easing inflation pressures - November 15, 2022
- AUDUSD retreats towards 0.6750 on geopolitical fears, focus on Aussie Wage Price Index, US Retail Sales - November 15, 2022
- Forex outlook: AUDUSD, USDCHF and NZDJPY - November 15, 2022