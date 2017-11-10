Occasional upticks in AUD/USD should find near term resistance in the 0.7900 area, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank. “AUD/USD is side lined above Fibo support and the recent low at 0.7633/25. The corrective rebound …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD faces key resistance around 0.7900 – Commerzbank - November 10, 2017
- AUD/USD once again fails ahead of 0.77 handle, headed back to session lows - November 10, 2017
- AUD/USD offered at H&S neckline hurdle on RBA’s downward revision of inflation forecasts - November 9, 2017