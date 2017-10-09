AUD/USD Facing Tough Support

Price is trading in the red on the Daily chart, but shows some exhaustion signs after the failure to approach and reach the 0.7732 Friday’s low. Price is pressuring the 0.7755 horizontal support, another false breakout will announce a minor increase …
