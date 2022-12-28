The headwinds – Fed tightening cycle, China’s COVID restrictions – that drove the AUDUSD lower in 2022 could turn into tailwinds in 2023.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast 2023 – Performance Hinges Upon Fed Rate Hike Pace, Lifting of China COVID Restrictions - December 28, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD holds marginal gains above 20-DMA, scrapping of Covid-19 restrictions in China support - December 28, 2022
- AUD/USD struggles around 0.6750 post-recovery as US Dollar Index approaches 104.00 - December 27, 2022