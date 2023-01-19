The Australian dollar has broken down rather hard during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see the US dollar try to pick up strength. However, we are still in a relatively strong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Aussie Dollar Breaks Down Significantly - January 19, 2023
- AUD/USD outlook: Weak Australian jobs data increase pressure - January 19, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Recesson Risks Dampen Demand for Risky Currencies - January 19, 2023