The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the session on Tuesday as the 50-Day EMA has offered enough support that market participants have jumped back into the market. That being said, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Bounces From the 50-Day EMA - February 7, 2023
- AUDUSD Remains Beairsh Despite Hawkish RBA - February 7, 2023
- AUD/USD consolidates hawkish RBA-inspired positive move, remains below mid-0.6900s - February 7, 2023