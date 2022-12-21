Weaker Dollar Supportive, but Fed Rate Hike Expectations Limiting Gainsabout 3 hours ago AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Losing ‘Carry’ Trade Appeal as Japanese Yields Riseabout 3 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Hover Around the 50-Day EMA - December 21, 2022
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Losing ‘Carry’ Trade Appeal as Japanese Yields Rise - December 21, 2022
- AUD/USD pares intraday gains, faces rejection near 0.6700 mark amid renewed USD buying - December 21, 2022