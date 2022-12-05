The Australian dollar has pulled back from the 200-Day EMA during the trading session on Monday, and now it looks as if we are going to continue to see a bit of a struggle.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up a Bit at the 200-Day EMA - December 5, 2022
- Kanye West Suspended From Twitter After Posting Swastika - December 5, 2022
- AUD/USD pares intraday gains to multi-month top, retreats to 0.6800 amid modest USD uptick - December 5, 2022