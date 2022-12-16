The Australian dollar initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday but bounced off the bottom of the rising wedge that we had printed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Weekly Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up Early Gains for the Week - December 16, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up Early Advances - December 16, 2022
- Taylor Swift To Make Feature Directorial Debut For Searchlight Pictures - December 16, 2022