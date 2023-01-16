The Australian dollar has shot higher during the trading session on Monday, piercing the 0.70 level. However, this is an area that has a lot of psychology behind it.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up Its Early Gain For The Day - January 16, 2023
- Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar Lead Music Nominations For 2023 NAACP Image Awards - January 16, 2023
- AUD/USD to inch higher gradually towards last August high of 0.7090/0.7130 – SocGen - January 16, 2023