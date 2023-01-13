The Australian dollar has pulled back during the trading session on Friday, as we had hit the top of the channel that we have been in for a while.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Pulls Back From Top of the Channel - January 13, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from multi-month top, downside potential seem limited - January 13, 2023
- AUD/USD outlook: Aussie keep firm tone but bulls may take a breather before push through 0.70 barrier - January 13, 2023