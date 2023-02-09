The Australian dollar has rallied early during the trading session on Thursday but has struggled with the 0.70 level. The Australian dollar has rallied quite significantly during the trading session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Slams Into Big Figure - February 9, 2023
- AUD/USD jumps back closer to weekly high, eyes 0.7000 amid heavy USD selling - February 9, 2023
- AUD/USD forms bullish setup [Video] - February 9, 2023