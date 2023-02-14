The Aussie dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, as we are now threatening to 0.70 level. The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, as we …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Threatens to Break Above Resistance - February 14, 2023
- AUD/USD spikes to over one-week high post-US CPI, struggles to capitalize on the move - February 14, 2023
- AUD/USD consolidates in a narrow range above mid-0.6900s, US CPI awaited - February 14, 2023