AUDUSD traders are pricing in a 0.25 percentage point rate hike but opinions vary on the bank’s monetary policy trajectory in the next year.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Easing China COVID Restrictions, RBA Rate Hike Expectations Lifting Prices - December 4, 2022
- AUD/USD accelerates to near 0.6820 ahead of Reserve Bank of Australia policy - December 4, 2022
- AUD/USD holds falls back below 68 US cents - December 4, 2022