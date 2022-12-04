On Friday, the AUDUSD settled at .6795, down 0.0017 or -0.24%. This was up from a low of .6743. The Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA) finished at $67.35, down $0.05 or -0.08%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Edges Lower as Strong US Jobs Data Puts Aggressive Fed Rate Hike Back on Table - December 3, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Acceptance above 0.6800 sets the stage for move towards 200-day SMA - December 3, 2022
- Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Finalize Divorce Settlement - December 3, 2022