On Thursday, the country will release the November AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index, previously at 49.6, and the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. Later in the day, Australia will publish Q3 Private …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast: Ending November on a high note - November 30, 2022
- AUD/USD marches firmly above 0.6700, pre-Powell speech - November 30, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – The Australian Dollar Continues to Consolidate - November 30, 2022