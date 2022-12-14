GMT, the AUDUSD is trading .6869, up 0.0013 or +0.19%. On Tuesday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA) settled at $67.74, up $0.94 or +1.40%. Data showed on Tuesday that U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Fed Rate Hike Priced In, Powell’s Comments to Set the Tone - December 14, 2022
- AUD/USD flat-lines around mid-0.6800s, just below multi-month top ahead of FOMC decision - December 14, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 0.6800 inside monthly bullish channel - December 13, 2022