Investors are looking ahead to the publication of minutes from the Fed’s November meeting, seeking clues on the direction of monetary policy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Higher as Investors Shrug Off Weak PMI Data Ahead of Fed Minutes - November 23, 2022
- AUD/USD sticks to gains above mid-0.6600s amid softer USD, ahead of FOMC minutes - November 23, 2022
- AUD/USD risks extra losses below 0.6570 – UOB - November 23, 2022