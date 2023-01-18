At 11:16 GMT, the AUDUSD is trading .7026, up 0.0040 or +0.57%. On Tuesday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA) settled at $69.04, down $0.05 or -0.07%. With many investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – In Position to Breakout Over .7000 on Weaker Dollar Ahead of US PPI Data - January 18, 2023
- AUD/USD to enjoy further gains towards 0.75 – SocGen - January 18, 2023
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.10% - January 18, 2023