At 08:04 GMT, the AUDUSD is trading .7062, down 0.0015 or -0.22%. US Non-Farm Payrolls Report Sets the Tone The U.S. Labor Department’s closely watched employment report is expected to show that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Momentum Trending Lower Ahead of NFP Report - February 3, 2023
- AUD/USD is seen navigating within 0.7000-0.7135 – UOB - February 3, 2023
- AUD/USD remains on the defensive, holds above mid-0.7000s as traders await US NFP report - February 3, 2023