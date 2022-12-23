GMT, the AUDUSD is trading .6693, up 0.0021 or +0.32%. On Thursday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA) settled at $65.97, down $0.41 or -0.62%. U.S. data on Thursday showed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends choppy trade, 21-EMA caps upside - December 23, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Stabilizing Inside Thursday’s Wide Range - December 23, 2022
- AUD/USD bulls approach 0.6700 on China-linked optimism, US data eyed - December 22, 2022