The futures market suggests the RBA, the first major central bank to slow its pace of interest rate rises, may raise rates to 4% by Sept. next year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Supported as RBA Rate Hike Projections Rise from 3.6% to 4.0% - December 30, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from adjacent resistance line near 0.6785 - December 30, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: 0.6800 remains critical for the Australian Dollar - December 29, 2022