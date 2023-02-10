The move is likely being underpinned by a rise in bond yields to a one-month peak. At 08:30 GMT, the AUD/USD is trading .6946, up 0.0010 or +0.14%. On Thursday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Underpinned by RBA’s Hawkish Tilt Toward More Rate Hikes - February 10, 2023
- AUD/USD pares intraday losses near 0.6930 as markets await US inflation precursors - February 10, 2023
- AUD/USD Outlook: Ascending trend-line holds the key for bulls amid resurgent USD demand - February 10, 2023