AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Needs to Stay Under .7733 to Sustain Selling Pressure

The AUD/USD finished sharply lower on Wednesday in response to a weaker-than-expected Australian consumer inflation. Not only did the weak numbers erase the possibility of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia over the short-run, but the price …
