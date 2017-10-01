AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Next Major Target: .7726 to .7633 Retracement Zone

The AUD/USD closed lower last week, pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields and expectations for another Fed interest rate hike in December. The moves make the U.S. Dollar a more attractive investment. Fed Chair Janet Yellen was the catalyst behind the …
