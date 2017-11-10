AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – RBA Slashes Inflation Expectations; Weak Under .7676 Pivot

The AUD/USD traded mostly lower on Friday after the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed its expectations for future price rises, saying that both inflation and wages are expected “to increase only gradually over time”. Australian Dollar traders didn’t …
