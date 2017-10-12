AUDUSD: Forex Technical Analysis – Strong economic data bullish for Australian dollar

Australian economic data were strong recently. Will the AUDUSD rebound? The Reserve Bank of Australia held the interest rate at 1.5% for the thirteenth month at its October 5 policy meeting. Since then Australian economic data have largely been positive.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Fоrex – AUD/USD Edges Higher In Late Trade, Kiwi Follоws - October 12, 2017
- AUDUSD orders 6 Oct – On the back foot still https://t.co/O4Y52bajuZ - October 12, 2017
- AUDUSD: Reached a high of 0.7835 on Thursday - October 12, 2017