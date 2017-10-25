AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Sustained Move Under .7733 Could Trigger Acceleration to Downside

The AUD/USD is under pressure early Wednesday after Australia’s September quarterly consumer inflation (CPI) came in well below expectations. Investors dumped the Australian Dollar because this news likely eliminates any chance of a Reserve Bank of …
