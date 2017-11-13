AUDUSD – fresh bears pressure key supports at 0.7630 zone

The Australian dollar fell in Asia, turning near-term focus lower after multiple upside rejections at 200 SMA (0.7697) last week). Key support at 0.7632 (Fibo 61.8% of larger 0.7328/0.8124 ascend) which was repeatedly dented but without clear break) came …
