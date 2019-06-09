AUDUSD hangs near the lows. Trades today at the lowest level since January 3rd

The AUDUSD is down sharply today and in the process took out the lows from last week between the 0.69602 and 0.69643 area (see yellow area on the chart below). The price also moved below the 61.8% of …
