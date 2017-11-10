AUD/USD hits fresh session low amid surging US bond yields

• Once again faces rejection ahead of the 0.77 handle. • Surging US bond yields adding to the downward pressure. • Ignores subdued USD/positive commodity prices. The AUD/USD pair extended its rejection slide from just ahead of the 0.7700 handle and …
