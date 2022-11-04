AUD/USD capped below an important resistance area at 0.6470/0.6525. The aussie is going through an extraordinary recovery on Friday, rallying about 2.5% on the day amid a favorable market sentiment, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUDUSD hits resistance at 0.6475 and consolidates above 0.6425 - November 4, 2022
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Has Back and Forth Week - November 4, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Rallies After Jobs Number - November 4, 2022
Discussion about this post