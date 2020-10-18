AUDUSD continues to form a corrective triple zigzag wave b of the primary degree. At the time of writing, sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ are fully complete. The final bullish wave Ⓩ is an intermediate (A)-(B)-(C) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Bears eye key support below 0.7100 ahead of China GDP - October 18, 2020
- AUDUSD Impulse To Complete Triple Zigzag - October 18, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Technically Bearish, And The Market’s Sentiment Favors Another Leg South - October 18, 2020