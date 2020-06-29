Alternatively, if we see the Australian dollar give up 0.6670 as support, I’ll be interested in shorting the pair for a move to 0.6460 and perhaps 0.6280. Keep an eye on the next two weeks in June, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- What tomorrows AU jobs data means for the AUDUSD - June 29, 2020
- GBP/AUD Outlook: Australian Job Data Worse Than Expected, But Data Should Rebound Strongly - June 29, 2020
- AUDUSD: June Rally a Sign of Strength or Early Capitulation? - June 29, 2020