AUD/USD keeps losses after weak China PMI data

The soft tone in the AUD/USD is intact as the news out of China offered no positive surprise Bearish bias in the options market and bond markets Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7677; having clocked a high of 0.7699 and a low of 0.7676 earlier today.
