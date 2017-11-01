AUD/USD little changed after Fed’s decision, remains around 0.7670

Fed, as expected, keeps rates unchanged. FOMC statement, a no-event, taking into account market reaction. Pair remains in day’s range. The AUD/USD pair rose 15 pips after the release of the FOMC statement and the pulled back, falling slightly below 0 …
