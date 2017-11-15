AUD/USD time to resume bearish trend? The bull hit hard by the bear in October, AUD/USD shed 2% and fell from 0.7829 to 0.7654. The selling continues in November, and it is only a matter of time the pair will reach 0.7500 barrier number. The outlook is not …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD long term technical analysis November 2017 - November 15, 2017
- Be aware. Key trend line tested in the AUDUSD. - November 15, 2017
- AUD/USD points to 0.79 by year-end – Scotiabank - November 15, 2017