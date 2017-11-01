AUD/USD looking for a break on the 0.77 handle

AUD/USD awaits trade balance data in Tokyo opening hour AUD/USD bulls need a break of the 0.77 handle AUD/USD drifted higher from 0.7650 to 0.7696, consolidating for the fourth day below 200-DMA, but in defiance to a broadly better bid greenback.
