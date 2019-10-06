The RBA have repeated their willingness to keep easing after the latest minutes make a clear case for another rate cut in 2019. The RBA will consider further policy easing if needed to support growth …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD looks set to keep falling - October 6, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: recovery may have reached its top - October 6, 2019
- Australian Dollar To US Dollar Exchange Rate 5-Day Forecast – Fed Speculation To Keep Driving AUD/USD Next Week - October 6, 2019