AUDUSD : A possible bearish pattern is clearly visible on the 15 minute chart. The blue bearish pattern still needs to make a small push higher to complete point D at the BC 0.50% Fib. retracement …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD : Low Risk Trade Setup - July 17, 2019
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD’s bearish neutral risk reversals and IV skews encourage ‘Debit Put Spreads’ - July 17, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: Makes brief retracement - July 17, 2019