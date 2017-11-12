AUD/USD breaking lower in early Asia. 200-D SMA caps rallies before 0.77 handle. A busy week ahead in the Australian calendar. AUD/USD has started out in early Asia better offered, mimicking the downside in Friday’s closing sessions in a correction …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD making an early case for further downside, eyes 0.7625? - November 12, 2017
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7632 Will Determine Direction This Week - November 12, 2017
- Range prediction for the AUD/USD this week - November 12, 2017