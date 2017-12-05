AUDUSD mini-rally facing 0.7650 resistance

Prices as of previous day instrument closing. Nasdaq Composite underperformed other indices yesterday as the gauge slid 72.22 points or 1.05% to 6,775.36 while the DJIA rose 58.46 points or 0.24% to 24,290.05. S&P500 dropped 2.78 points or 0.11% to 2,639.44.

