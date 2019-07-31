The Australian CPI came in higher than expected and that is giving the AUDUSD a lift. The price before the report was trading at session lows (and lowest level since June 19) at 0.6962. The pair has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD moves above a topside trend line after higher CPI - July 30, 2019
- Lackluster Australia CPI to Keep AUDUSD Rate Under Pressure - July 30, 2019
- AUD/USD turns green after upbeat Aussie inflation report - July 30, 2019