AUDUSD must beat the 100 dma at 7784/80

EURUSD higher exactly as predicted to top only 2 pips from strong resistance at 1.1827/32 & the main challenge for bulls this week. A great call! Obviously 1.1827/32 is key to direction today. Profit taking is possible to 1.1800 & first support at 1.1790/85.
