AUD/USD: needs a catlyst to break 0.7750 and 0.7810 familiar range

Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7795, up 0.08% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7797 and low at 0.7786. AUD/USD has been a round trip, recovering from 0.7770 lows to a high of 0.7798 NY highs. The moves have been dollar driven and buoyant …
