AUD/USD offered at H&S neckline hurdle on RBA’s downward revision of inflation forecasts

AUD/USD offered at head and shoulders neckline level of 0.7685. RBA lowers inflation forecasts. RBA jawbones AUD. AUD/USD ran into offers around 0.7685 (head and shoulders neckline) levels and fell to a session low of 0.7665 after the Reserve Bank of …
