AUDUSD bulls are on the move this week in a big way. Yesterday’s session saw the pair gain 90 pips alone, and this week is up 160 pips from its low. If you saw last weekend’s forecast, this rally …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD On Its Way to 0.7740? - December 14, 2020
- AUD/USD gives up assault on 0.76 as market sentiment wobbles - December 14, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Remains Confined To Tight Intraday Ranges Near 2020 Highs - December 14, 2020