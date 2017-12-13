AUDUSD orders 13 Dec – Underpinned again

The good demand around 0.7500 has provided a good base in recent days and now with additional USD supply we’ve popped up through 0.7550. Demand now building there. Offers/res between 80-00 the next hurdle.
