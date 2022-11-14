RBA Minutes, Aussie jobs report eyed for fresh impulse, bulls are likely to keep the reins amid Fed Pivot talks. AUDUSD steps back from a two-month high to 0.6680, snapping a two-day uptrend, as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD pares recent gains at two-month high near 0.6700, Australia employment data eyed - November 13, 2022
- AUDUSD Price Analysis: A deceleration opens risk of a break to 0.6650 and below - November 13, 2022
- New Trailer Arrives For Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ - November 13, 2022